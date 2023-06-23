TUI pulls he plug on Porto Santo

Thanks to Aidan Padden for sharing this with me.

A big shame for Porto Santo, but hopefully some other company might take on this gap in the market.

Staffing issues could well be one of the main concerns for TUI, and that affecting their customers.

Below From Travel Gossip UK

TUI is pulling its flights to the tiny Portuguese island of Porto Santo from October this year.

The operator confirmed that it won’t resume flights from London Gatwick and Manchester next summer.

Porto Santos is close to the much bigger Portuguese island of Madeira.

Indeed, when it’s too windy for flights to land at Madeira’s frequently buffeted Funchal airport, pilots often divert to Porto Santos.

TUI currently offers flights and packages to three hotels on the island.

Its last flights to Porto Santo will operate from Manchester on 25 September and from Gatwick on 23 October.

They are the only direct flights from the UK to the island and news of their withdrawal will likely be a blow to the Portuguese Tourism Minister, who only last week told Travel Gossip he is trying to encourage airlines to launch more flights between the UK and Portugal.

A TUI spokesperson said: “We regularly review the flights and holidays we offer and adapt accordingly so our customers are provided with holiday options that are most important to them.”

Like this: Like Loading...