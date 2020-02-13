Mário Rodrigo Telo de Menezes, 13, who had been missing since yesterday morning was found.

The announcement was made by his father, Mário Menezes, through a comment in the publication of the online edition of Jornal Madeira, on Facebook. “Already appear. Thanks, ”reads the comment.

It should be remembered that, as reported by JM yesterday, the young man left home in the morning to go to class, but he did not even enter school. He had his cell phone turned off and showed no signs of life all day. The father assured the newspaper that “he doesn’t usually do this”.

Getting to the age to start bunking off school I guess.