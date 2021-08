Porto Santo today ‘shot’ the number of active cases of infection with Covid-19 in the golden island.

Today there were 18 more new cases – it was the place in Madeira with the most – and there are now 43 active cases of infection on the island.

The second municipality with the most new cases this Sunday was Funchal, with 11, followed by Câmara de Lobos with four, Machico with two and Santa Cruz, Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol with a new infection each.

From Agora Madeira