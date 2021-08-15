Incidence rateTobi Hughes15th August 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Thanks once again to Harald for the incidence rates. Not looking that good, but expected for this month, I don’t expect to see much improvement till mid September. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related