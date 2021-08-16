All the municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo, with the exception of São Vicente, present today a very high risk of fire, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

In this context, the Regional Civil Protection Service issued a warning, via SMS, for the high risk of rural fire in the Region, warning of the need to follow the recommendations of the authorities. “Do not use fire in rural/forest spaces”, reads the SRPCM text message.

The meteorological fire hazard index allows estimating the fire hazard from the state of the various fuels present in the forest floor, which is indirectly determined through observations of meteorological elements, taking into account temperature, relative humidity, wind intensity and the precipitation accumulated in the last 24 hours.

The temperature is already in the low 30s and is expected to get above 35° in some areas today.