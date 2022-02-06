Seven people relocated following the fire in Câmara de Lobos

Seven people living in Câmara de Lobos will have to stay overnight outside their homes as a preventive measure because of the possible damage that today’s fire may have caused on the escarpment overlooking their homes.

The decision was taken by the Câmara de Lobos City Council and comes “as a precaution” after the fall of some stones from the escarpment was detected, according to JM Pedro Coelho, Mayor of Câmara de Lobos.

Tomorrow, the municipal Civil Protection service and experts from the Regional Government will assess the area. The seven people living in this area close to the Quinta do Leme neighborhood come from two families, with two children in the group.

Pedro Coelho waits for the evaluation of the technicians to then decide whether or not there are safety conditions for people to return to their homes tomorrow.

The mayor of Câmara de Lobos said, on the other hand, that today’s fire, which required the use of a helicopter, broke out following an “unlicensed fire”.

According to the mayor, a resident had previously communicated to carry out a fire yesterday (Saturday), an act that would have taken place without any mishap, but today’s fire was not previously communicated, as required by law.

Remember that the authorization of a fire presupposes meeting a set of safety rules that must be met.

The man who had made the communication for the fire on Saturday assured the municipality of Câmara de Lobos that he had not caused the fire today, and that it took place “a little further down” his land. The issue is still being evaluated by the authorities.

