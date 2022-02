The firefighters of Ribeira Brava are currently fighting a fire in the bush, which broke out earlier this evening, next to the chapel of Glória, in Campanário. The flames are still not under control.

The aforementioned chapel is located below the viaduct of the expressway, just outside the Ribeira Brava tunnel, overlooking the coastal escarpment where the Ilhéu de Campanário is located.

Seven firefighters and two vehicles were mobilized to the scene.

From Diário Notícias

