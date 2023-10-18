Aston Martin Weekend starts tomorrow.

Until Sunday, Madeira will host a gathering of Aston Martin vehicles, a British brand that is celebrating 110 years of existence.

There are around 40 vehicles that will travel some of the island’s roads over the next few days, bringing 120 people from mainland Portugal.

On Thursday, from 2pm, the vehicles will be on display at Praça do Município, in Funchal. That same day, the caravan, in addition to Funchal, will pass through Calheta and Porto Moniz.

On Friday, the route includes forays into Funchal, Poiso and Santo da Serra, while on Saturday the cars head to Santana. Sunday will be dedicated to free activities.

