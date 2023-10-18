Traffic Accident

A few more images of the traffic which goes as far back as Santa Cruz, stretching over 12 km, and everyone taking the smaller roads hoping to find a quicker way to Funchal.

It’s a normal scenario as traffic is just getting worse in and out of Funchal in the mornings and evenings, and causes a headache for everyone who has to travel at these times. Its every single day, you will have at least one or two accidents at this time of morning.

This accident has blocked the expressway, with fire engine and Ambulances being called, so there are obviously injuries.

