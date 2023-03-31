TOURIST EVACUATED TO MADEIRA WITH SUSPECTED TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

A 72-year-old citizen of foreign nationality, suffered a fall late Thursday night, around 10:10 pm, allegedly on a ladder.

The incident took place inside a hotel on the Golden Island and left the victim with some injuries. He had suspected traumatic brain injury and was assisted at the scene by this fire department and EMIR.

Transported today to Madeira

Sent to the local health centre, the man even had to be evacuated to Madeira today due to his injuries, in order to receive medical treatment appropriate to his clinical condition.

Also yesterday, although with a less serious degree, this fire brigade was called to the public road, in Campo de Baixo, to help a citizen, allegedly from Madeira, around 22:30, victim of a fall.

From Jornal Madeira

