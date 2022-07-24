Monte Railway Stations

If you remember Peter Harris sent a lot of information about the Monte railway a while back. There were 10 Pdfs to download with all the information. You can view this on the link below and download or view the 10 links.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/07/monte-railway-complete-research-by-peter-harris.html

Now Peter has done a little more research into what used to be the stations that he believes on the journey to and from Monte.

Click the image below to download the PDF for information. Please share this and if you might have any other information about the Monte railway please leave a comment or email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

