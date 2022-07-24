ALBUQUERQUE DANCES AND MONTENEGRO FOLLOWS THE RHYTHM

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The regional and national leaders of the PSD round up the 54 local parish structures in the Region with great animation.

Miguel Albuquerque and Luís Montenegro even took the opportunity to dance with supporters.

See the video:

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: