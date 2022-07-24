FIRE RISK CLOSES EIRA DO SERRADO/AREEIRO FOREST ROAD

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation said in a statement that for safety reasons, the forest path between Eira do Serrado and Areeiro will be closed due to hot weather and the risk of fire.

This situation will continue as long as the alert is in effect, said the same source.

Remember that the south coast and the mountainous regions of Madeira have been under orange warning for hot weather since 9:00 am today.

The warning is in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, with maximum temperatures of around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius expected on the south coast of Madeira and on the mountainous slopes facing south.

From Jornal Madeira

