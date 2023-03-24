‘PORTUGAL SOTHEBY’S REALTY’ ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF 10 PROFESSIONALS IN MADEIRA

Portugal Sotheby’s Realty, a luxury residential real estate brand, announces that it will receive, until March 28, candidates for the recruitment of 10 professionals for its office in Madeira, “where Portugal Sotheby’s Realty recorded an increase in turnover of 137% between 2021 and 2022”.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, the brand mentions that the recruitment will take place on the ‘talent day’, the company’s presentation event on the 29th of March at the ‘NEXT by Savoy Signature’ hotel. The event will be divided into three sessions, the first at 10:00 am, followed by the session at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. “Presenting the company, its path and professional and career opportunities is the main objective, as well as putting Sotheby’s in contact with potential candidates who must register in advance in order to participate”, he points out.

On the same note, the brand highlights the Region’s notoriety and highlights the fact that luxury real estate is growing on regional soil, “where Portugal Sotheby’s Realty recorded an increase in turnover of 137% between 2021 and 2022”.

“Madeira has been a tourist destination of choice for national and international visitors for a long time but, in recent years, it has increasingly established itself as an attractive region for luxury real estate investment”, explains Lina Ramos, partner and office manager of Madeira office of Portugal Sotheby’s Realty.

He also mentions that the Germans, British and North Americans are the main buyers of real estate on the island, looking for houses with the best conditions, especially located in “Funchal and the area of ​​Ponta do Sol and Calheta”. Despite this, the company foresees growth in the North as well, “given that there are fewer options and lower prices”.

It is in order to respond to this interest that the company is looking for professionals who can join the Madeira team of Portugal Sotheby’s Realty. “In 2022 we achieved the best year ever in terms of results, so it is essential to find the most qualified professionals to support the business growth plans”, concludes Partner and Office Manager Lina Ramos.

Applications must be submitted by March 28 through this link.

