Hot African Air Porto Moniz

Thanks to Miguel Jardim who has sent these photos and information.

A great phenomenon of hot African low pressure is moving fast right over Madeira, more so here, up north.

☆From Ribeira Brava up the gorge(s) that branches off into Seixal & Ribeira de Janela, it is quite clear how the cold air – low mist formation, visible in the photographs – is under extreme attack as it crawls out to sea.☆

These conditions brings Sahara desert dust – upper part of the photograph – and it also gives burst to flying ants, as we are experiencing now..até já!

