BUSES ALREADY DEPART FROM FUNCHAL TOWARDS CHÃO DA LAGOA

There is an unusual movement at the start of this Sunday in Funchal, with buses leaving for Chão da Lagoa, stage of the PSD party.

More than 100 trips are planned, and next to the court building there is even a space for the sale of tickets, with many last-minute purchases.

Not all those who successively board the buses wear orange clothing, but many are properly equipped for the hot weather that is forecast.

The organization believes that around 40,000 people may be at the Herdade do PSD today, at a party that returns after a two-year break for pandemic reasons.

From Jornal Madeira

