If you are at a loose end today, and want a relaxing evening, then there are still tickets available.

Quinta da Paz offers a great evening of music food and drink on July 24th. 20 euros per person with a tour of the Quinta.

Book on the link below and save 10% with the code MIN10

There may even be rooms available if you wish to stay over night.

https://www.bondingexperiences.com/madeira-concerts

Like this: Like Loading...