This Monday there are two new cases of coronavirus in Madeira. They are two young tourists in their 20s, one from France and the other from Spain.

This brings the total to 133 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Good news is we have another recovered case, so there are in total 27 active cases on the island.

Two of these cases are in hospital and 1 is in the intensive care unit, the remaining 23 are in isolation, 22 of them in a hotel unit in Machico, and the other two in their own accommodation.