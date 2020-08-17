The first title of private use of maritime space in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which allows the installation of the submarine cable ‘Ellalink’, was signed today between the Regional Government and EMACOM – Telecomunicações da Madeira.

This transcontinental cable will establish the connection between Brazil and mainland Portugal, passing through the Madeira archipelago, which will allow the region to have “more and better” fiber optic communication networks.

The title of private use of the maritime space was signed between the Regional Directorate at Sea and EMACOM – Telecomunicações da Madeira, in Funchal.

“The passage of this cable through the region increases technological accessibility, allowing it to put itself at the forefront of the so-called ‘digital battle’, improving the competitiveness of Madeira’s blue economy and is a smart, even bold, way to defend continuity territorial “, says the Regional Directorate for the Sea, in a statement.

The organization stresses that this “new digital data highway” is “state-of-the-art equipment” and is prepared for new challenges, such as 5G, guaranteeing a “high transmission capacity”, faster and possibly cheaper internet. .

The installation of submarine cables at sea is governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), of December 10, 1982, which establishes that the high seas are open to all States for the laying of cables and ducts submarines and that the layout of the line for its installation on the continental shelf is subject to the consent of the coastal State.

The title of private use of the maritime space signed in Funchal today is the first in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

