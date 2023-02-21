‘Trapalhão’ is back in Funchal after two years

Ferry, aquaculture cages, local accommodation and (already) covid-19 were some of the themes parodied in 2020. Remember, through the lens of Aspress photographers.

“Life is two days and Carnival is three!”, except in Madeira which is two weeks, with the official program for 2023 running from the 15th to the 26th of February.

On this Shrove Tuesday, Cortejo Trapalhão takes place, in which satire and social criticism are always present. This year the parade is scheduled for 4 pm , departing from Avenida Francisco, then following Rotunda Francisco Sá Carneiro, Avenida do Mar and Comunidades Madeirenses (south strip) and up to Praça da Autonomia. The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will attend.

All the seating can be paid for on the spot, and is usually 5 euros.

This parade follows on from what was originally and spontaneously done on Rua da Carreira, in the first half of the 20th century.

To the rhythm of two philharmonic bands, the parade Trapalhão promises to infect the public in an atmosphere of revelry and fun, with the Funchal Municipal Band at the opening and the Funchal District Band in the center of it.

Participation is open to all, nationals and foreigners, and can be done individually or in groups, in the different categories of the four classes that make up the classification – Adult Class, Children Class, Best Trapalhão Class, King Trapalhão Class and Transvestite.

To participate, you must register at the Praça do Mar building (Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro), from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The winners of each category win a cash prize. The award ceremony is scheduled for 6.30 pm , at Largo da Restauração.

From Diário Notícias

