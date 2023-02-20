CARNIVAL INVADES CÂMARA DE LOBOS

Downtown Câmara de Lobos is in celebration, with the Carnival procession returning to the main arteries of the city. After two years of without carnival due to the covid-19 pandemic, the tradition is fulfilled with a lot of color, joy, animation and samba on foot.

After the parade of the troupes, the drum queens invite you to a show on the stage set up next to the Chapel of Nossa Senhora da Conceição.

The party, organized by Câmara de Lobos City Council, goes on into the night, with the tunes provided by dj Nélio Dinis until 3 am.

From Jornal Madeira

