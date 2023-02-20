‘AIDAsol’ increases to 13 thousand people today in the Port of Funchal

The arrival of the third ship today, in the port of Funchal, the ‘AIDAsol’ which will join the ‘AIDAnova’ and the ‘Azura’, increases to 13,093, the number of people arriving in Madeira on a cruise, indicates APRAM – Administração of the ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The ‘AIDAsol’ comes from Las Palmas, with 2,034 passengers (occupation close to 99%) and 599 crew. He will stay in Madeira for 30 hours and leave tomorrow, at 10 pm, for Lanzarote.

Like the other two ships that arrived at the Port of Funchal today, this is another ship positioned on the CAI route, Cruise in the Atlantic Islands, which is on a 12 and 14 night cruise through the Canary Islands and Madeira, starting February 12th in Las Palmas and landings scheduled for the next 23rd on the island of Fuerteventura and the 26th at the port of departure, Las Palmas.

The ‘AIDAnova’, with 5,256 passengers, around 100%, and 1,332 crew, and the ‘Azura’ with 2,738 passengers (88.44 occupancy) and 1,134 crew depart tonight, respectively, at 11 pm and 10 pm to Tenerife and Las Palmas.

From Diário Notícias

