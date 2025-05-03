The Cliff Bay is the best hotel in Portugal according to the Tripadvisor Awards

The Cliff Bay Hotel was the big Portuguese winner of the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best announced this week by TripAdvisor. This hotel located in Madeira leads the ranking for Portugal on this global reference platform, being the only Portuguese representative in the lists of the 25 best in Europe and the World, the Porto Bay Group announced this Friday.

The hotel group also saw 4 other hotels recognized in this category and all of its hotels distinguished in the Travelers’ Choice category.

The Best of The Best category of Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travelers’ Choice awards recognizes just 1% of the hotels represented on one of the world’s most renowned travel platforms, which brings together information and reviews on tourism and hotels.

The Cliff Bay, the flagship hotel of the PortoBay Group, located in Funchal, came first in the Top Portugal list, being the only Portuguese hotel in the Top Europe list (6th place) and in the Top World list (25th place).

The PortoBay Flores hotels in Porto, Les Suites at The Cliff Bay and The Residence, both in Funchal, were also recognized in the Travelers’Choice Best of The Best, Top, Luxury and Small & Boutique lists in Portugal. L’Hotel PortoBay, in São Paulo, was also included in the Luxury South America list.

Additionally, all of the group’s hotels were recognized in the Travelers’ Choice category, which distinguishes around 10% of the hotel units present on the platform. The distinguished units were: Les Suites at The Cliff Bay, The Cliff Bay, Porto Mare, Eden Mar, The Residence, PortoBay Santa Maria, PortoBay Serra Golf, PortoBay Falésia, PortoBay Liberdade, PortoBay Marquês, PortoBay Flores, PortoBay Teatro, L’Hotel PortoBay São Paulo, PortoBay Rio de Janeiro and PortoBay Búzios.

The list of PortoBay hotel awards by category:

Top Portugal

1. The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

7th PortoBay Flores (Porto)

13.º The Residence (Madeira)

Top Europe

6th The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

Top World

25th The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

Luxury Portugal

2. The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

3. Les Suites at The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

7th PortoBay Flores (Porto)

Luxury Europe

5th The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

10. Les Suites at The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

Luxury South America

19th L’Hotel PortoBay Sao Paulo

Luxury World

9. The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

Small & Boutique Portugal

3. Les Suites at The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

Small & Boutique Europe

12. Les Suites at The Cliff Bay (Madeira)

