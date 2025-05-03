More than 300 children build the Wall of Hope

One of the greatest highlights of the Flower Festival.

Following a tradition that began in 1979, the emblematic Wall of Hope will be erected again this morning, May 3rd, from 10:00 am, in Praça do Município, in a symbolic appeal for Peace.

The initiative will feature a children’s procession that will set off from the Central Plaza, bringing together 316 children from six schools and two charitable institutions, Garouta do Calhau and Fundação Cecília Zino. The children will be accompanied by around 200 family members, teachers and staff, in a collective gesture of hope and unity.

Check out the initiative’s program:

09:00 – Children gather in front of the Municipal Garden

10:00 am – Departure of the Children’s Parade

Itinerary: Arriaga Avenue, Zarco Avenue, Câmara Pestana Street, Municipal Square

11:00 Symbolic construction of the Wall of Hope, release of pigeons, followed by a children’s show.

