The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has made a new update to the weather forecast.

The South Coast of Madeira is now under an orange warning due to heavy rain, between 6 am and 6 pm tomorrow, January 20th, as well as the Mountainous Regions where the warning is also in force between 6 am and 6 pm.

On the South Coast, another warning was also issued for rough seas between 3 am and 6 pm on Tuesday, January 21, where waves could reach 11 meters.

From Diário Notícias

