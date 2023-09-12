Preparations for the Colombo Festival are already arousing curiosity in Porto Santo

Preparations are already underway for the Colombo Festival, one of the most emblematic events in Porto Santo.

Several tents, boats and wooden doors are already erected in the center of the local city, which is already arousing curiosity among Porto Santo residents and tourists.

Many people visit Ilha Dourada at this time of year because of this tourist attraction. Locals also like and embrace the initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture.

The Colombo Festival will start next Thursday and will continue until the weekend.

From Diário Notícias

