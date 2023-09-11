COUPLE OF MADEIRAN EMIGRANTS IN VENEZUELA ARE MISSING IN PORTO

A Madeiran emigrant couple is missing in Porto, where they stopped on a TAP flight from Venezuela and destined for Madeira.

As a source close to the family explained to JM, Zita de Sousa and Venâncio Nunes traveled under special assistance, requested by the family taking into account their advanced age (77 years old) and the state of dementia that affects one of them.

He still doesn’t know exactly what happened, but what is certain is that they both missed their connection to Madeira and are not at the airport, nor does TAP know their whereabouts.

The family appeals for any information regarding the couple’s whereabouts to be provided through the contacts we share on this page.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...