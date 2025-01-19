Madeira hiking trails closed tomorrow due to bad weather

All classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be closed tomorrow (Monday) due to the weather warnings issued. The information was provided by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, in a note released this evening.

The same entity informs that the classified hiking trails will remain closed, for safety reasons, while the weather alerts remain. “Everyone is advised to follow the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities and not to engage in risky behavior,” the statement reads.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...