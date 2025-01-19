Young man from Câmara de Lobos asks for help to fight testicular cancer

There is a campaign running on ‘Gofundme’ to help a young Madeiran from Câmara de Lobos. Bernardo Nesci, 27, discovered six months ago that he had testicular cancer, in its final stage, with metastases in the lymph nodes, back, stomach and lungs.

The campaign has already been joined by businessman Dário Silva, from Grupo Teatro, and is appealing for everyone’s solidarity. According to the young man, who tells his story and which we transcribe below, eight thousand euros are needed for his treatment, of which over 3000 euros have been raised.

This is Bernardo Nesci’s testimony:

Hello everyone, my name is Bernardo, I am 27 years old and 6 months ago I was diagnosed with late-stage testicular cancer, with metastases in the lymph nodes, back, stomach and lungs.

However, at the beginning of the disease, the public hospital took a long time to find out and as it was getting worse day by day, to the point that every day I was taking an absurd amount of medication to relieve my pain in vain, I was forced to take out loans to go to the private sector, where I immediately spent a lot of money. After several consultations, ultrasounds, 3 CT scans and 2 MRIs, in addition to going for a second opinion, after all that and having surgery to remove the affected testicle and post-surgery recovery, I started chemotherapy.

My pain was enormous, which made the doctor prescribe a lot of medication, which was paid for, although some of it was subsidized, but not all. One of them, for example, is some painkillers that cost a lot in the dose I take, plus all the protein supplements I take that are also paid for and extremely expensive, and all the complications that kept popping up along the way. I also did all the paperwork to see if I could get help through a certificate of incapacity that was refused twice by social security, which meant that in 6 months I was not entitled to a cent, and I have always been a worker paying contributions.

I also have 2 small children, one of them a baby, and with a lot of expenses at home and not being able to work for so long, the debts have been piling up. Today I am still finishing chemotherapy and after that I will have new CT scans to see how the disease is and after that I will have surgery at the IPO in Porto in principle. And it will take me a while to recover and this is assuming that everything goes well. So I reached a point where asking for help was the only solution. I never wanted to do it before because I was ashamed and didn’t want to bother anyone, but now I feel obliged to do it because my debts are very high and I can’t pay them, not to mention all the monthly expenses.

So I appeal to all the good people out there who can help me in this worst phase of my life to do so. I will be eternally grateful. A big thank you to everyone who can help.

Help by donating here on the GoFundMe page.

