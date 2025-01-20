Early morning traffic jams foreshadow a complicated morning

It was not yet 7:30 am and the Via Rápida was already experiencing traffic congestion that stretched for about 3 km in the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction. This was a ‘sign’ that this could be a complicated day, especially during the morning rush hour on the roads.

Pay close attention to the wind and rain that is forecast for this Monday. In addition, in certain areas there is fog complicating visibility.

So first of all, if you can read this before you hit the road, or are in the car with someone who is driving, ask them to pay attention to safe distances and to the appropriate speed for the road conditions. Don’t rush.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...