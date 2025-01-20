First flights of the morning divert.Tobi Hughes·20th January 2025Madeira News The first flights of the morning are already finding it impossible to land. Ryanair Lisbon is already returning to Lisbon and TAP Porto is circulating at the monent. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related