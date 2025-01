The Curral das Freitas cable car is making headlines today in JM, with the news that construction of the infrastructure will begin within a few months. The newspaper spoke to Nuno Freitas, from the company ‘Skypark Adventure’, who points to summer as the start of the work.

From Jornal Madeira

Another project that isnt wanted or needed, and will be a disaster for this area, with traffic and probably limited parking.

Like this: Like Loading...