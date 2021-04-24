Today Madeira has 34 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

These are 4 imported cases (1 from Germany and 3 from Poland) and 30 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts, the Regional Health Directorate said in a statement.

On the other hand, there are 25 more recovered cases to report.

There are now 268 active cases, of which 23 are imported cases and 245 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 10 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, all of them in Multipurpose Units.

From Jornal Madeira