Three women hoisted the flags of Portugal, Madeira and Funchal, this Sunday morning, to celebrate the revolution.

The solemn session that celebrates the 47th anniversary of the 25th of April started at the Funchal City Hall with a stop and the raising of the flags of Portugal, Madeira and Funchal, along with the respective hymns, played by the Municipal Band.

Among other public figures, the ceremony was attended by Mário Rodrigues, president of the Municipal Assembly of Funchal, and Idalina Perestrelo, vice president of the Municipality of Funchal. The Mayor of Funchal, Miguel Silva Gouveia, is in prophylactic isolation.

From Diário Notícias