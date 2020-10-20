Today’s balance sheet – Tuesday – October 20 – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 6 new cases recovered.

> 3 new positive cases to report. The three cases are imported: 2 from Germany and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region.

> 17 cases in study.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid-19. We continued to test, to be able to isolate and recover, protecting public health.

> Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 51 people are isolated in a hotel

dedicated and 52 in own accommodation.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 337 confirmed cases, with 103 active cases and 234 recovered.

> There are 103 active cases, of which 95 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 8 are cases of local transmission.

