A Seal was seen yesterday, Monday, in the beach of Paul do Mar, parish of the municipality of Calheta.

According to a publication made this afternoon, on Facebook, by the president of the Junta de Freguesia, Paulo Rodrigues, the mammal was in the shore “for brief moments”.

The photo shared by the mayor, and which illustrates this article, is that of the seal, apparently a juvenile animal, and not uncommon for them to come ashore on the south coast of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira