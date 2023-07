As a result of the diverged flights to Porto Santo, around 200 tourists go to Madeira aboard the ship Lobo Marinho.

It should be remembered that at least three aircraft diverted for Ilha Dourada this Saturday afternoon, due to the strong wind that is again felt at Madeira International Airport.

There are still two planes on the Porto Santo airport sign, a eurowings and a Binter.

From Diário Notícias

