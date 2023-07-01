AMERICAN ‘TWIN’ OF THE SHIP ESCOLA SAGRES IS ANCHORED IN THE REGION

AMERICAN ‘TWIN’ OF THE SHIP ESCOLA SAGRES IS ANCHORED IN THE REGIONTobi Hughes·1st July 2023Madeira News The American coast guard ship ‘Eagle’, twin of the school ship Sagres, is, since this afternoon, anchored in the Region. Docking should only happen tomorrow at 9 am. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related