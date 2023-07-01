AMERICAN ‘TWIN’ OF THE SHIP ESCOLA SAGRES IS ANCHORED IN THE REGION

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The American coast guard ship ‘Eagle’, twin of the school ship Sagres, is, since this afternoon, anchored in the Region.

Docking should only happen tomorrow at 9 am.

