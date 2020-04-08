Coral beer was again awarded by Monde Selection, the oldest and most prestigious independent organization in the area of ​​quality selection, with the award of the gold medal.

“Quality is increasingly a factor of excellence for brands. It is decisive in the customer’s choice and subsequent loyalty, it is a differentiating element of the product and a key requirement for the success of any brand. These are the premises that govern the Coral brand and that contribute to its recognition and distinction ”, says the press release of the Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira (ECM) that accounts for yet another award.

This was the 27th medal won by the Coral beer, which was also awarded the International High Quality Trophy, for having achieved this recognition for three consecutive years.

Monde Selection medals are awarded to products that stand out in terms of organoleptic quality, compared to other products in the same category. The selection is made by a jury of experts, appointed for their professional knowledge.

ECM has 165 medals awarded by Monde Selection.

From Diário Notícias