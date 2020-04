The masks will start to be distributed in the Region from next week, as announced by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

According to the minister, two masks will be available per household and delivery will be made by CTT services, together with information on how to proceed with its proper use.

A video will also be published with instructions on the correct use of masks in the various portals, namely the Government, SESARAM and IASAÚDE.