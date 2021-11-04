Egret hunting in Parque Santa Catarina

Egret hunting in Parque Santa CatarinaTobi Hughes·4th November 2021Madeira News Thanks to Robert Web for this nice video, of an Egret hunting in the Catarina Park, probably after the lizards. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related