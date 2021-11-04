FIRE NEAR HOMES AND SCHOOLS IN RIBEIRA BRAVA TRIGGERS HELICOPTER AND FIREFIGHTERS

The flames are very close to a residential area and a school, which is worrying firefighters.

The land resources of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta de Sol are already at the site, to which the Helicopter and the helicopter team will be joined, meanwhile already activated to carry out an aerial combat.

The flames broke out in an extensive area of ​​bush and are worrying the firefighting teams, as they are very close to a housing area and a primary school. The fire broke out in the area of ​​Bica de Pau, in Ribeira Brava.

From Jornal Madeira

