72 new cases and 56 recovered

Madeira has today registered another 72 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 13,686 confirmed cases of covid-19. These are 9 imported cases and 63 cases of local transmission.

There are now 56 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 12,819 recovered covid-19 cases, with one more death having been registered, totaling 101 deaths associated with the disease to date.

Thus, excluding recovered and death outcomes, the region currently has 710 active cases, of which 56 are imported and 654 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 66 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (63 in Polyvalent Units and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19).

Like this: Like Loading...