This year, without the groups organized by the schools and the cluster of parents and family members that gathered at Largo do Município, the Wall of Hope is slowly and timidly composing itself. Although the Regional Directorate of Tourism is offering the flowers, there are still very few children who pass by the place

Speaking to JM, the regional director of Tourism, Dorita Mendonça recalled that, until 1 pm today, all the children who pass by there will receive flowers.

From Jornal Madeira