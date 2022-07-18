EXPLOSION IN ÁGUA DE PENA: TWO OF THE FOUR INJURED HAVE ALREADY BEEN DISCHARGED

Four were injured in the explosion that took place at dawn this Monday at the Machico Park Building, in Água de Pena, and not three as previously reported. JM knows that two were treated at the Machico health center and have already been discharged.

Two others, in a more serious situation, remain in the emergency department and await prognosis.

Meanwhile, the work to clean up the rubble that has accumulated inside the apartment is almost complete.

At the moment, the workers of the company responsible for the works are assembling security structures in the common areas, in order to guarantee the safety of the residents of the other fractions.

At this time, relatives of the victims remove the few things that were left intact after the explosion.

From Jornal Madeira

