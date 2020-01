The fall of large stones, which took place on December 28, led to the placement of concrete blocks and tires on Rua dos Dragoeiros, in Ribeira Brava.

The road, where Continente / Modelo operates, was partially closed due to the scenario of falling stones, which reached a pavement railing and an ATM.

Track protection should now be enhanced with these new materials. The City Council will carry out the cliff cleaning work throughout this Friday, after today when they installed the concrete blocks.