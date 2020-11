Luka Milivojevic, captain of Crystal Palace, England’s top league team is in Madeira enjoying a short vacation.

The footballer, who last week played against the most Portuguese team in the English League, Wolverhampton, ended up being expelled in the 86th minute after a foul, tougher on João Moutinho and was sent off and in that sense, he took advantage of these days to visit Madeira, and tonight he had dinner at one of the best known restaurants in town, “O Mexicano”.