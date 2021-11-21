Another Death With Covid-19 This Sunday

Another Death With Covid-19 This SundayTobi Hughes·21st November 2021Madeira News Another victim of covid-19 died today at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. The patient is 79 years old, with associated comorbidities. To date, the Region accounts for a total of 88 deaths associated with covid-19. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related