Another Death With Covid-19 This Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Another victim of covid-19 died today at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

The patient is 79 years old, with associated comorbidities.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 88 deaths associated with covid-19.

