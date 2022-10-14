There is another Madeiran fatality in the Las Tejerias catastrophe

There is one more fatal victim to mourn in the Las Tejerias catastrophe in Venezuela. This is a Madeiran citizen, Daniel Gonçalvez, was 54 years old and had been missing since 8 October.

“Unfortunately, joining the two fatalities, a Portuguese from Ponta do Sol and a Portuguese descendant, we have another 54-year-old Portuguese descendant who was found dead”, confirmed the Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities.

“I am very sorry for this situation, I send my deepest condolences to the family at a time that I know is painful, but the Portuguese government, through our consular network and our embassy, ​​has been working closely, to survey but also to support these people. ”, he assured.

Paulo Cafôfo promises that his government will take care of all aid mechanisms so that people do not feel alone. “Today I will not travel to Las Tejerias, because we did not have authorization from the Venezuelan government, but I will go to the nearest town, particularly to Casa Portuguesa de Aragua, in Maracay, where I will maintain contact with many Portuguese who were affected,” he said. explaining the reason for canceling part of the program he had in order to “make an update on the data on victims and damage resulting from the catastrophe”.

“We are going to register the biometric data of people who are undocumented. It will be a work on the spot, a registration of those who do not have documents or who are invalid”, he said what he intends to carry out in this action that aims to “realize the dimension” but also “outlining a strategy to have support mechanisms”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...