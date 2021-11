A large stone, which fell on the expressway in Ribeira Brava, hit the side of a car.

The information was confirmed to JM by the Ribeira Brava Firefighters, who were mobilized to the site.

It is known that only the driver was in the vehicle, who was eventually transported to the local health center and, later, to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

However, for the moment, no further details are known, nor the severity of the injuries.

The PSP was also at the site.

From Jornal Madeira

